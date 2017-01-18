'Mass Effect: Andromeda' News: Playing Multiplayer Mode Can Yield Useful Rewards

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" is expected to take players on yet another voyage across the vast expanse of space as they assume the role of protagonist Ryder and take on the challenges that lie ahead, but there's more than just a single-player experience for fans to look forward to.

The upcoming game will also have a full-fledged multiplayer component that players can try out whenever they may want to take a break from the single-player grind.

BioWare 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' is officially set to be released on March 21.

What's interesting about the game's multiplayer mode is that beyond providing a way for friends to experience "Andromeda" together, there are also some interesting rewards offered by this component that can keep fans playing for a long time.

First off, even those who are only interested in the single-player offering of "Andromeda" may want to give multiplayer mode a try.

As lead designer Ian S. Frazier shared over on Twitter, players who sink time into multiplayer mode may end up receiving some rewards that will be useful once they go back to the main story.

This should give "Mass Effect: Andromeda" players an even better reason now to take on the game with their friends, as doing so can end up being a beneficial move for all of them.

Still, even beyond the possible acquisition of single-player rewards, there are other reasons for why it may be a good idea for players to invest a significant amount of time into multiplayer mode.

For instance, with the new Prestige XP system set to be introduced, players may want to continue going through multiplayer matches simply because they want to further strengthen their characters.

As noted in this article from Game Informer, this new system also progresses slower than its standard counterpart, so players may really need to put a lot of time into it if they want to reap the best bonuses.

Players will be able to try out "Mass Effect: Andromeda's" multiplayer mode as soon as the game is released on March 21.