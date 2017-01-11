'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Release Date, News: Upcoming Game to Support HDR; Multiplayer Beta Arrives This Month

Since the release date of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" has already been confirmed, newer information about the game has also been announced. The latest reports say that the upcoming game is going to support HDR or high dynamic range. It was also announced that its multiplayer beta will arrive sometime in January.

Mass Effect official website'Mass Effect: Andromeda' will be released in North America on March 21

Dual Shockers reported that developer BioWare's general manager Aaryn Flynn revealed through his Twitter page that "Mass Effect: Andromeda" is going to support HDR. Flynn confirmed that the upcoming game will roll out in HDR through Xbox One S, PlayStation 4 Pro and PC. However, he could not say for sure yet whether they are going to utilize HDR 10 or Dolby Vision.

Using HDR in gaming and in TV simply means giving the display output a richer range of colors. Whites are brighter while blacks are deeper. Giving it a more "dynamic" look or adding more depth to the animation makes the game look more alive and natural.

On other news, Flynn has also revealed that "Mass Effect: Andromeda" will not support the Arabic language upon release. He told a fan through Twitter: "Just heard that we will not support Arabic at launch. However, we can look into it as a future patch." But on the brighter side, Flynn admitted that they have just realized the great demand for it, thus they will likely put that one in the pipeline.

Another fan asked the game's lead designer, Ian Frazier, "Do you think we'll be hearing anything about the MP test before the end of the month?" To which Frazier answered, "Odds are good."

However, VG 24/7 noted that access to the multiplayer beta is most likely going to be very limited and will be much different from the open betas that gamers are used to having with several other games before. But more official news are expected to emerge within the month as teased by Frazier.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" will be released for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on March 21 in North America and on March 23 in Europe.