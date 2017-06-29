'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Rumors: DLC Incoming? Devs May Be Dropping Hints

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" has not been in the headlines that much recently, but that could change soon with rumors hinting that downloadable content may be coming to the game.

Facebook courtesy of Mass EffectNew DLC additions may be coming to 'Mass Effect Andromeda'

Over on Reddit, "Mattandsuch" took the time to gather and post some interesting hints from the developers that could be pointing to the eventual arrival of DLC.

First, the Redditor drew attention to a tweet from a "Mass Effect" writer that seemed to suggest that the individual was working on something important.

"Mattandsuch" also pointed out that during a recent Twitch stream, developers on hand opted not to answer a question regarding DLC, though they did hint that some lingering questions inside "Andromeda" will be addressed.

Now, those are not really the clearest indicators that the game's developers are indeed working on DLC at this moment in time, but fans are still hoping that is the case.

While there are certainly gamers who were disappointed by the latest installment of the "Mass Effect" franchise, there were also those who enjoyed playing it and are now hoping that developers are planning to add to it.

There are even Redditors who have begun to speculate about what the new DLC coming to "Mass Effect: Andromeda" could be about, with some suggesting that it may be time for the Quarians.

Not too long ago, there was even a multiplayer APEX briefing that seemingly hinted at the presence of the Quarian Ark, Eurogamer reported.

Lead designer Ian S. Frazier also mentioned over on Twitter that they were play-testing some new things that may be added to the game's multiplayer component.

For now, developers are not spilling the beans just yet with regards to their DLC plans, but fans are definitely watching and waiting for more new hints to be provided.

More news about "Mass Effect: Andromeda" should be made available soon.