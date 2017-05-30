'Mass Effect Andromeda' Rumors: Will Quarians Make Their Way Into the Game as DLC Additions?

"Mass Effect Andromeda" players have longed for some elements present in the original trilogy to make their way to the latest installment, and now, new signs have pointed to that possibly being the case.

Facebook courtesy of Mass EffectNew additions may be coming soon to 'Mass Effect Andromeda'

To be more specific, new clues seemed to hint that Quarians may be coming soon.

In a recent report, Eurogamer noted the different ways that "Andromeda" has hinted at the seemingly eventual addition of the Quarians.

More recently, yet another clue may have surfaced via a multiplayer APEX briefing which mentioned the ark that may be carrying the Quarians.

This led to fans speculating that perhaps the Quarians will be added to the game as downloadable content.

The Quarians are well-versed in technology and synthetic intelligence, according to the Mass Effect Wiki. Quarians also resemble humans quite closely, though they are shorter in stature on average.

Quarians also possess fragile immune systems that can leave them vulnerable to their surroundings, thus the constant need for them to wear special suits to keep them protected.

The unique traits of the Quarians would certainly make them interesting multiplayer additions if developers chose to introduce them to the game that way. But at this point, it is still unclear what they have planned.

While still unconfirmed, it may not be such a bad idea for developers to bring coveted additions such as the Quarians to "Mass Effect Andromeda."

Since it was released in March, the game has gotten a mixed reception from fans and critics alike, as it seemed to struggle to live up to pre-launch expectations set by the three prior "Mass Effect" titles.

Perhaps adding relatively minor additions such as the Quarians will not really move the needle that much, but it may still help at least a few more fans warm up to this game.

More news about "Mass Effect Andromeda" should be made available soon.