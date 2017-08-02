'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Update 1.10 Released [Patch Notes Details]

Bioware An image from "Mass Effect Andromeda"

Bioware is making some changes and much-needed tweaks on the multiplayer mode of "Mass Effect Andromeda" with update 1.10.

The first change to expect following the release of the patch is that veteran ranks of characters will now only drop when each character of that rarity have been unlocked to rank 10.

Thanks to update 1.10, "Mass Effect Andromeda" will also allow Naladen explosions to deal damage when used with Cryo or Incendiary Ammo.

The rest of the update patches up the bugs plaguing the game including the Dhan shotgun, which should now accurately prime enemies.

The Dwindling Supplies and Empty Resupply mission modifiers should also properly notify a player that left the game, thanks to update 1.10.

The same goes for the Bulwark, Siphon and Concussive pistols and sniper rifles, which will now prime enemies using special ammo in the correct pace.

The issue on "Mass Effect Andromeda" where using Supply Pack Transmitter reduces spare ammo if Empty Resupply mission modifier was active should no longer bother players.

Update 1.10 will also remove the ability of Using First Aid with Supply Pack Transmitter to heal enemies while the Rank XIV Common Characters are no longer displayed as Rank XV.

"Mass Effect Andromeda" players should no longer be pestered by the bug that causes the screen to blink red and yellow when using Siphon and Bulwark weapons.

Gamers can check out the full patch notes for "Mass Effect Andromeda" update 1.10 on the official blog of Bioware.

With regards to new content, there is not much to talk about with the studio not expected to release downloadable content (DLC) anytime soon.

In fact, Electronic Arts put the "Mass Effect" on a hiatus with the developers distributed to other teams for other projects. Bioware Montreal, however, has recently been merged with another EA studio, Motive Studios.