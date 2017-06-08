'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Update News: Patch 1.08 Is Coming Soon

Bioware has announced that a new patch is arriving for its action role-playing video game, "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

In its official blog, the game developer explained that patch 1.08 is coming soon and will add new options to its character creator, among other updates. Gamers will now have the option to tweak Ryder's appearance. Aside from new hairstyles and skin colors, two new heads have also been added to the roster. Those who like Alec Ryder will also be able to keep the default character, instead of basing it on the customized Ryder form.

Bioware explained: "We've expanded the options available in the character creator, giving you greater control over your Ryder's appearance. Two new heads were added, one male and one female, as well as a new complexion option and a greater range of available skin tones. We also unlocked all hairstyles for both sexes, and added a new bald option. For players wanting to adjust their look mid-game, we added the ability to change your character's appearance onboard the Tempest."

Meanwhile, the patch will also add another love option for Scott. Now, he will be able to romance Jaal.

Bioware said that they consulted with the LGBTQ community before making the change. According to them, they believe that the connection among the crew is what makes fans love "Mass Effect: Andromeda." Scott and Jaal's romance reportedly makes sense, considering how the angara has shown "fluidity" with regards to gender.

Meanwhile, GameSpot reported that some of the bugs that will be addressed by the update are the audio for ammo pick-ups and the revive icon in the melee attacks. Gamers have been complaining that the button does not work when it is placed close to the center of the screen. The sound in the pick-ups, meanwhile, did not play properly.