'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Updates: Title Adds New Difficulty Level in APEX Missions

Twitter/MassEffect "Mass Effect: Andromeda" will have a new playable race in the update.

There will be a new level of difficulty in the APEX Missions of "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" is a role-playing action video game developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts. The game, which was launched last March and made available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows, follows the story of humanity trying to find a new home in the Milky Way Galaxy.

In "Mass Effect: Andromeda," there are APEX Missions that are "weekly limited-time missions" where multiple players can team up and earn Mission Funds, which can help them in resourcing powerful weapons and equipment in the game.

There are three difficulty levels in APEX Missions, which are Bronze, Silver, and Gold. It has been confirmed that there will be a fourth level of difficulty.

The official Twitter account of "Mass Effect" shared, "Take your skills to the next level. Platinum Difficulty is coming to APEX Multiplayer," along with a short preview showing fans what they can expect from the new addition.

The preview also showed that there is another update in the game. IGN notes that the preview revealed the Batarians as the new playable race in "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

However, this may come as a surprise since the Batarians were not featured in the game's single player campaign. PC Gamer also notes that the Batarians were not even part of the main show in the original trilogy of "Mass Effect."

The inclusion of the Batarians in the preview was somehow similar to how the Quarians first appeared in the game, which could mean that the new playable alien race will arrive the same way they did.

There are speculations that there will be a new DLC pack for "Mass Effect: Andromeda," however, there have been no confirmations of this news yet.

The Platinum Difficulty in "Mass Effect: Andromeda" APEX Missions will be available on Thursday, July 6.