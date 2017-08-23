'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Will Not Be Getting a DLC, According to Developers

Facebook/Mass Effect/Bioware A promo image of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" as the cover photo on the official Facebook page of the "Mass Effect" game series

Developed by BioWare, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" was met with frustration by the gaming community. A lot of its parts and features, especially the story mode, seem to be lacking, and the fans worked hard to send over their feedback to the developers. Unfortunately, recent reports reveal that BioWare will not be releasing a single-player downloadable content (DLC), a feature that could have made "Mass Effect: Andromeda" better.

"Our last update, 1.10, was the final update for Mass Effect: Andromeda. There are no planned future patches for single-player or in-game story content," said the developers in a blog post. "In the coming weeks, our multiplayer team will provide details of their ongoing support and upcoming content, including new multiplayer missions, character kits, and what's in store for N7 Day. We appreciate all the millions of people who came with us to the Andromeda galaxy. We hope to see you again in the Mass Effect universe."

Further reports indicate that "Mass Effect: Andromeda" will not be canceled. However, many fans felt that the most recent installment in the series lacks the support and passion of the developers themselves. Considering it was first released in March this year, cutting it off from the single-player DLC could only mean that the developers have decided to end it only five months after it launched.

Given that the previous titles of "Mass Effect" each received a DLC, fans have concluded from the developer team's message that the sales for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" had been disappointing and frustrating. Hopefully, BioWare will take what they have learned from this installment and integrate it in the plans they have for future series titles.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" may have not been up to par in expectations, but fans who would like to experience it can do so on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC.