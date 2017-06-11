'Mass Effect Andromeda' Xbox One, PS4 Patch 1.08: New Update Features Tweaks in Relationship, Character Creator Options

"Mass Effect Andromeda" has released its latest update and it featured some major changes for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The new update was set to go live last week and is currently downloadable on the said consoles.

Facebook courtesy of Mass EffectNew additions may be coming soon to 'Mass Effect Andromeda'

Among the features of the new 1.08 patch is the availability of more romance options.

With the new patch, players who fill the shoes of the male version of Ryder now have a new love interest, Jaal. Previously, this squad mate could only be dated by female Ryders.

According to reports, BioWare got the thoughts of some members of the LGBTQ community before introducing the new relationship path for the characters. Players of the game had earlier criticized "Mass Effect Andromeda" for its lack of male same-sex relationship options and for keeping those who played as male Pathfinders who dated same-sex squad mates from achieving a Matchmaker trophy.

BioWare revealed that one of the reasons why they chose to include the new relationship option is because a person's orientation is an important part of what would make the characters feel real. After they consulted with the LGBTQ community, they realized that the change would be most beneficial to Jaal, Scott and the angara.

Aside from the romance aspect of it, another major tweak featured by the new patch has to do with the character creator system. Now, players are provided with more options when they want to customize their skin tones and hair styles. In a statement, BioWare said that they've expanded the options to give players more control over their appearance. These options include two new heads, a new complexion option, new skin tones and new hair styles, including a bald one.

"For players wanting to adjust their look mid-game, we added the ability to change your character's appearance onboard the Tempest. And for fans of Alex Ryder's iconic appearance, you can now choose to keep the default Alec, rather than having his appearance be based on your custom Ryder," said BioWare.

"Mass Effect Andromeda" is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.