'Master of None' Season 3 Spoilers: No Concrete Plans Yet for Next Season

"Master of None" returned for season 2 on Netflix last month with 10 episodes, but now, people are asking if there is going to be a third season.

Facebook/MasterOfNone"Master of None" is airing on Netflix.

While the first season "Master of None" garnered a huge viewership as it tackled real-life issues that people between ages 20 to 30 usually experience, through the eyes of a struggling actor in New York City, the current season, according to Movie Pilot, broke the viewers' hearts in an unexpected way, with Dev (Aziz Ansari) falling in love with Francesca (Alessandra Mastronardi), who is about to get married.

So, what will the next season look like?

In an interview with Vulture, lead actor and one of the show's creators, Ansari, revealed that there has yet to be a concrete plan for the next season and being asked about it stresses him out.

He told the publication that the "worst time" to ask him and co-creator Alan Yang whether or not they are going to do a third season is right after they have finished the second one. He also said, "Even just hearing the words 'season three' stresses me out. And being asked that in interviews stresses me out. I immediately think of a year of very hard work."

However, the possibility of a third season has not been ruled out yet. Time will tell if the geniuses behind the hit Netflix series will want to start working again on more episodes.

He added, "If we didn't do a third season, yeah, I'd feel bad that we wouldn't get to keep going, but I also wouldn't want to do a third season if it wasn't as inspired as what we did."

As the show's first season took the viewers to Nashville and Japan, and in the second to Italy, Ansari and Yang were asked by Den of Geek as to where they will be taking the show for an episode in the third season.

"If and when we get to do a next season, we have a long list! We love to travel so much, and one of the great freedoms of this show is being allowed to maybe take Dev to other places," Yang said.

"Aziz and I were both just in France, which was really fun. Obviously we like going to Japan—we took Rachel there in season one. I'm curious about so many parts of the world and I love traveling so much that who knows! I could travel somewhere tomorrow and end up wanting to put it in the show."

All episode of "Master of None" seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.