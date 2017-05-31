Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt News: Upcoming Match Teased on Twitter?

Professional wrestlers Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter to tease fans about a possible future match.

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice MeadowsBray Wyatt at WrestleMania XXX on 6 April 2014 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to a report by Sportskeeda, the conversation began when Matt posted a tweet about how he and his brother Jeff were all geared up to beat Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules. Matt has been teasing a possible match with Wyatt following the expiration of his Impact Wrestling contract. And even now that the "Broken" gimmick is no longer in play, the rumblings of a possible match between these two have only become louder.

Hardy's recent Twitter banter with Cesaro reportedly caught the attention of Wyatt who tagged both Matt and Cesaro in a tweet saying that he's calling the winner; that is, after he beats Brock Lesnar first for the WWE Universal Championship at "Great Balls of Fire" scheduled in July.

Matt's response was simply that of a GIF of Broken Matt laughing maniacally, which brought excitement to fans, especially since he has often talked about wanting to challenge the Wyatt Family to a wrestling match at the height of his Broken Matt gimmick during his Impact Wrestling days.

A potential match between Matt and Wyatt can make for very compelling television, especially with how excited fans reacted to the wrestlers' Twitter banter. But Matt will have to win the rights to the "Broken" gimmick from Anthem Entertainment first before this potentially big money program can come to fruition.

According to Inquisitr, the WWE is staying out of Matt's legal battle with Impact Wrestling for now, and have also made it clear that they will not be buying any gimmick from another wrestling company. On the other hand, Matt himself still continues to claim that the gimmick rightfully belongs to him and is his to freely use.

But since Matt and Wyatt have already teased a possible match, it just might happen soon, whether it's with Broken Matt or not.