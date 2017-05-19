Matthew Morrison, wife expecting first baby

Matthew Morrison, best known for playing music teacher Will Schuester on "Glee," is expecting a baby with his wife Renee, who is also an actress and a model.

Facebook/GleeScreen grab from "Glee," featuring Matthew Morrison as music teacher Will Schuester.

This will be their first child. Morrison said that he was looking forward to fatherhood. "I'm so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be," he admitted in an interview with People.

Morrison indicated that he does not yet know what his baby's sex is. "The fact that it's half me and half the person that I love the most in this world... I'm so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has," he said.

His wife is expected to give birth by fall. Renee also confirmed the pregnancy news via Instagram, expressing her excitement about the new addition in the family. She also had a romantic message for her husband. She said, "We are so fortunate to have you as our protector and our guide. I couldn't have dreamt of a better Papa for our little one." Morrison also had his own post about the pregnancy on Instagram.

According to MailOnline, Morrison and Renee became engaged in 2013. They got married in Hawaii in 2014. USAToday reported that Morrison sang while Renee danced during their wedding.

Morrison is currently working with his friend Zach McDuffie on a new brand, Sherpapa Supply Co., which produces items for men who are ready to go on an adventure with their families. He is set to appear in "Tulip Fever," a historic drama along with Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Zach Galifianakis, Judi Dench, and Cara Delevingne. The film will be released on August 25, according to Deadline.