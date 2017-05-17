Maven Ride-Sharing News: General Motors Expands Program in New York City

Most New Yorkers rely on public transportation when making their way around the city. However, there are times when residents need cars to go to out-of-reach areas or when bus or subway delays become too much to handle. With this in mind, General Motors has decided to expand its ride-sharing program Maven in the Big Apple.

Facebook/drivemavenMaven now has over 80 vehicles operating in New York City.

Maven began operating in New York City last year, but the service was only available to residents who lived in select luxury apartments. Now, there are more than 80 vehicles operating in Manhattan, from Columbia University to Battery Park. GM also has plans to expand to other boroughs in the near future.

With a fleet of vehicles available at their disposal, Maven users can visit places just outside the city center. They can even make reservations for jaunts to the Hamptons or New Jersey.

Hourly or daily reservations can be booked through the Maven smartphone app, which can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store. Rates start at $10, an hour and there is no membership fee.

Residents will be able to rent lifestyle-oriented cars such as sports sedans or luxury SUVs that are equipped with 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and SiriusXM satellite radio. Users also have access to Maven 24/7 advisors via OnStar in case they have questions, need emergency assistance or just to have peace of mind while on the road.

At the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, May 15, Julia Steyn, vice president of General Motors urban mobility and Maven, talked about how people nowadays "prefer to consume transportation as a service."

"We crafted this experience with residents of the city in mind and see this as becoming part of the lifestyle of New Yorkers," Steyn also said in a statement.

Maven ensures that residents will be able to reach their destinations without having to worry about things like insurance, gas and parking fees. Moreover, utilizing a car-sharing program helps lessen traffic congestion in the city.

GM's Maven is operational in 17 U.S. cities, including Washington, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Detroit.