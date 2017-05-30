'Mayhem' Release Date News: Action-Thriller Starring Steven Yeun Hits Theaters This Fall

RLJ Entertainment and AMC Networks' Shudder has forged a partnership for the North American release of the action thriller film titled "Mayhem," which stars "The Walking Dead" alum Steven Yeun.

According to report by Entertainment Weekly, Yeun will portray an attorney named Derek Saunders in the upcoming film. His character gets fired from his job on the same day that an airborne virus incidentally infects the corporate tower of a major law firm. Once a person is infected, he or she acts out their most erratic impulses.

Trapped inside a quarantined building, Derek finds himself in a situation where he is forced to fight not only for his job, but also for his life.

Aside from Yeun, the cast of "Mayhem" includes Dallas Roberts, Samar Weaving and Steven Brand. The film is directed by Joe Lynch, who previously worked on film projects like "Everly."

Circle of Confusion's Lawrence Mattis and Matt Smith produced the movie in association with Sean Sorensen of Royal Viking Entertainment as well as financier Avva Pictures with Elie Mehrdad and Parisa Caviani.

"Mayhem" is being released in cinemas by RLJ Entertainment and is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters sometime this fall. The horror service Shudder will also be streaming the film sometime in early 2018. The film already premiered at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival in March.

"Mayhem is a very personal film for us that has affected and engaged festival audiences looking for some insane, cathartic fun in these trying times," Lynch said in a statement. "With RLJ Entertainment and Shudder working together to bring Mayhem to the masses, I am confident that this crazy flick will find its audience in the best way possible."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Mayhem" is Yeun's first major movie project since leaving AMC's hit series "The Walking Dead." In the post-apocalyptic TV drama, the actor played the role of Glenn, who was killed by the villain character Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the show's seventh season.

