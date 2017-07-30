Mayweather vs McGregor Fight Preview News: Irish MMA Fighter Responds to Mike Tyson's 'He's Going to Get Killed' Remark

Reuters / Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports Jul 12, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor stare each other down during a world tour press conference.

After years of speculations on what would be the outcome if Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor ever faced each other in the boxing ring, the match is finally happening. The undefeated all-time great boxer will fight the UFC superstar in Las Vegas this August.

The fight is one of the most highly anticipated boxing events of the year since not only is Mayweather a 49-0 record holder, but also because it is going to be McGregor's first time to take part in a professional boxing match.

The fight of the year is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the same arena where McGregor took down Nate Diaz during UFC 202. The producers of the fight have yet to confirm the time of the match and the details of the pay-per-view event, which will be spearheaded by Showtime Sports.

Considered an unprecedented event in the history of boxing by Showtime Sports honcho Stephen Espinoza, the upcoming match is expected to draw more spectators than the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, which currently holds a record of 4.4 million pay-per-view purchases. In a statement, Espinoza said, "Really we haven't seen anything in modern history that resembles it, it's impossible to predict how many sales this will do."

Meanwhile, McGregor, the Irish MMA fighter known for his unparalleled knockout power, recently hit back at former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson after the latter had previously made some negative comments about his ability to beat Mayweather.

Tyson said McGregor is "going to get killed" during their fight as Mayweather knocks him out. "McGregor can't kick and grab and stuff so he won't stand much of a chance," he explained.

In a recent Instagram post, however, McGregor said, "You are all going to eat your words for the rest of your days, while I eat lobster for the rest of mine." He also took to Twitter to respond to Tyson, saying that by the end of the fight, the money is his.