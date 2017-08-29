Mayweather vs McGregor Rematch Rumors Update: American Boxer Says Recent Fight Was His Last

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off.

Following their sensational match in Las Vegas where Floyd Mayweather bettered UFC champ Connor McGregor, many boxing fans are wondering if there is a likelihood of a rematch. In an interview prior to their fight, Mayweather teased fans with the possibility but it looks like it was all for the show.

After winning against McGregor, Mayweather announced that he was finally ending his career as a boxer and that his match against the UFC champ was already his last as a professional. Considering that, it is safe to assume that a rematch between the two fighters is not in the cards, unless they both feel the need to make more money than what they earned in their recent match.

Mayweather and McGregor are expected to have pocketed more than $300 million dollars and $100 million dollars, respectively, from their match last Sunday. Some speculate that while McGregor might be considering asking for a rematch, it is more likely for him not to pursue boxing altogether and just go back to the UFC scene where he is considered one of the sport's greatest fighters.

If Mayweather will stay true to his word, then he will retire undefeated in the boxing scene, with his victory against McGregor extending his unblemished record to 50-0. It took only a minute into the 10th round of the match for the American professional boxer to defeat McGregor by a technical knockout. At that point in the fight, the Irish UFC fighter was still on his feet but seemed unable to resist Mayweather's attacks. As expected, he expressed his disappointment when the referee, Robert Byrd, decided to intervene and end the match.

With Mayweather's win against McGregor, he was able to surpass the record of heavyweight boxing legend Rocky Marciano, who retired with a record of 49-0. Meanwhile, McGregor said after his loss: "I thought it was close. There is a lot on the line here. He should have let me keep going. It was just a little fatigue."