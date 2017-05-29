'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Gladers Break into WCKD; Film Brings New and Returning Characters

The Gladers will be breaking into the WCKD lab to find and rescue Minho (Ki Hong Lee) and Teresa (Kaya Scodelario). Meanwhile, the final film of the "Maze Runner" trilogy will bring back old characters and introduce new ones as well.

The cast of "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" resumed filming last March after Dylan O'Brien, who portrays Thomas in the trilogy, fully recovered from his physical injuries from a stunt accident that happened while filming last year.

Scodelario said that they just finished filming this month and shared that the final film in the trilogy will give "a great goodbye" to the characters in the film, as quoted by Screen Rant.

She also added that "The Death Cure" is all about rescuing Minho and trying to figure out where Teresa stands in all of it.

"This is a rescue mission movie. They want to catch Minho. They are breaking into W.C.K.D and we are kind of trying to understand the decision Teresa did in the last movie. That she is not just a betrayer," Scodelario explained.

Meanwhile, a featurette for the film was previewed at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Lee shared that fans of the trilogy will see a different side of Minho in "The Death Cure."

"You'll see a very different side of Min Ho. He's never been captured and tortured and beaten and broken down before," the actor revealed in the featurette.

Although the film revolves around a rescue mission, Dexter Darden, who plays Frypan, teased that old characters will be brought back and there will be new additions to the cast as well.

"There's a lot of people who you've missed, who you've loved, who you've hated coming back. There's a lot of new characters," Darden revealed.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is slated to premiere on Feb. 9, 2018.