'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' spoilers: Final installment to 'say great goodbye to characters, tie up all loose ends'

Despite the delay caused by lead actor Dylan O'Brien, who suffered an injury while performing a stunt, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," the third and final installment of the franchise, is almost ready to hit the big screen.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Kaya Scodelario, who plays Teresa in the movie, revealed that filming for "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" has already wrapped up and that the final installment will give the characters a proper sendoff.

"I think we are really saying a great goodbye to these characters and we are tying up all the loose ends. This is a rescue mission movie. They want to catch Minho," she told the publication.

It can be recalled that in the previous film, titled "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials," Teresa was the one who leaked their location to the World in Catastrophe: Killzone Experiment Department (W.C.K.D.), the organization that was responsible for secluding a bunch of teenagers in order to find a cure for "the Flare," which resulted in Minho (Ki Hong Lee) being captured.

Whether or not she had a good reason for "betraying" her friends, fans would probably see in the upcoming film how Thomas (O'Brien) and the group will be treating her after what she had done. However, despite what happened, it looks like they will still all be working together to get Minho back.

Scodelario added, "They are breaking into W.C.K.D and we are kind of trying to understand the decision Teresa did in the last movie. That she is not just a betrayer."

In other news, Slash Film has reported that actory Barry Pepper, who also stars in the "Maze Runner" film franchise, has personally designed and forged a knife for his character, Vince, in the upcoming movie. He reportedly does it for every single role he plays.

In a video he posted on YouTube, where he shows the process of forging, as well as his past projects, he called his newest project a "badass post-apocalyptic knife."

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 9, 2018.