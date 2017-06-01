'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Updates: Movie Gearing Toward Completion, Set to Arrive in 2018

After Dylan O'Brien's freak accident at the set of "Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure" last year, it has been learned that the movie is back on track, and is well on its way to completion in time for its arrival next year.

Facebook/MazeRunnerMovieThe third and final "Maze Runner" movie, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" has resumed filming and is slated to arrive in February next year.

Kaya Scodelario, one of "Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure" cast members, revealed in an interview that the movie resumed filming back in March, a year after O'Brien figured in an accident during the shoot of one of his scenes on the set.

"We're just filming the third one and it's a really great send-off for the characters. They're really trying to reunite these characters that people have been following for (two) movies, and before that in the books. The fan base for Maze Runner is so important and it's something that we're so proud of and we're so appreciative of, Scodelario told Den of Geek recently, adding, "It's really great having the gang back together again, we're all family, they're all extremely close and we've got right back into the swing of things."

With Scodelario's reveal, it is apparent that filming of "Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure" is smooth sailing, and there is no more stopping it from arriving next year, not until, of course, God forbids, another freak accident happens on the set.

To recall, it was in March last year when O'Brien figured in an accident that almost claimed his life. According to reports, the actor was climbing another vehicle during the shoot when the vehicle he was harnessed to stopped ahead. While the production eventually released a statement claiming that O'Brien was okay, it was revealed months later that the accident almost cost his life as revealed by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the producer of another O'Brien-starrer, "American Assassin."

Because of the actor's accident, "Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure's" release date has been moved to a later date. Instead of arriving in February 2017, the movie is now slated to hit the theaters on Feb. 9, 2018.