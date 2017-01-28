Meagan Good Reveals Challenges on Single Journey, Offers Advice Ahead of New Rom-Com (Interview)

Meagan Good is proving to be more than just a pretty face capable of portraying a desirable love interest on screen. In her latest film, the Christian actress is serving both laughs and inspiration as she illustrates the struggles that take place on the journey to love.

(Photo: Patrick Ecclesine)(L to R) Kelly Rowland, Kellee Stewart, Meagan Good, and Keri Hilson star in Lifetime's "Love By The 10th Date", premiering Saturday, January 28th at 8pm ET/PT.

In the Lifetime Original Movie "Love by the 10th Date," Good expands her acting chops by taking on the role of the quirky, laugh out loud funny Gabby. When Gabby's love life takes a turn for the worst, she decides to take a different approach in dating.

Inspired by a column at the Los Angeles digital magazine where she works, Gabby and Nell, played by Kellee Stewart ("The Soul Man"), decide to take on the rule of going out with a man on 10 dates with no sex in order to find love. In an interview with The Christian Post, Good explained why she was so excited to take on a role that viewers have yet to see her tackle.

"I'm always playing the sexy girl, the serious cop, the love interest or whatever it may be. For me, it's really just about expanding the types of characters that I take on," she told The Christian Post. "It's about expanding in the comedy space as well. Usually when I do comedy I get to be a little funny but I'm also the straight man to somebody else's funny."

The actress and producer embraced the fact that the Lifetime film would require her not to have the put together image she has become associated with.

"When I read this character I was like, 'wow I have to go completely all out and be ok with being in a scarf before you go in a wig, weave falling out and just the physicality of it,'" she recalled.

Along with Good, "Love by the 10th Date" stars some other famous faces like Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Rowland as Margot, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actress Keri Hilson as Billie ("Think Like a Man") alongside Stewart whose characters also work with Gabby and help her on the path to love. Since her co-stars are also Christians, Good revealed that the camaraderie was real when the cameras stopped rolling and the down-to-earth entertainers would pray on set with one another.

While viewers will witness their characters navigate the world of dating, marriage and celibacy, Good believes her character could benefit from some God-centered advice.

"I would tell Gabby to be patient, know that God's timing is perfect. She should use this time that she's single to focus on bettering her career, getting her life together, getting things set up for what she really desires and her purpose," Good told CP. "I would say in God's timing love will come. A lot of times the reason we're single is because we have to focus on what it is we're supposed to be doing so that when that person comes along they complement that."

Good speaks with the wisdom and experience of a married woman who co-authored the book The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love with her Hollywood producer and minister husband DeVon Franklin last year. However, she isn't afraid to admit that she has struggled with matters of the heart before getting married five years ago.

In a past relationship, Good told CP that she was struggling to be celibate but didn't want to set boundaries for fear of her boyfriend at the time leaving her or being unfaithful. After feeling convicted about the matter, Good prayed for God to guide her in the relationship.

"I kept asking 'God, am I supposed to be in this relationship?' At one point God told me to wait for a moment," she recalled. "I didn't know what He meant because I was kind of like, 'well if I'm not supposed to be with this person I need to get out of this relationship and if I do need to be in this relationship I need to figure out what I can do to make it better.'"

One year later, Good finally felt God told her to get out of the relationship. At the time, she thought the man was the one who she was supposed to marry.

"I got out of the relationship strictly by faith because I still wanted to be in it. I had to revisit this season in life, which I've been in many times, where I had to say to myself, 'Lord I want what You have for me more than what I want for myself," she said. "'I trust that whatever it is You have for me is more than enough.' So I got out of the relationship and found out some time later that he was going to propose."

Although the thought first unsettled the actress she now realizes,"[God] got me out at the right time because that wasn't my husband."

Now, Good is encouraging other women in their single season to trust God. While she hopes people will take hope along with the laughs and entertainment that her new film provides, Good has advice for those waiting on love.

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Good is giving single women some ideas to celebrate and exercise their faith. The actress turned author and motivational speaker suggests that single friends should get together as an act of faith to proclaim that it will be their last time having to do so.

"Get with your single friends and say to yourselves, 'this Valentine's day is awesome because it will be the last Valentine's day I can spend with you ladies! I'm believing and trusting God for what's coming next," she suggests. "Instead of feeling down or disappointed, [say] 'I'm going to celebrate my singleness. This is the season that I'm really going to focus on being a better me and I'm just going to trust God.'"

"Love by the 10th Date" airs on Lifetime January 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.