Meagan Good Says She's Praying for Donald Trump Even If She Disagrees With Him

Meagan Good may not be a supporter of President Donald Trump's public persona, but she is insisting that he is still a human being in need of prayer.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Actress Meagan Good poses at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles, California December 9, 2015.

"I'm just going to pray for him. At the end of the day, he's still a human being," Good told TheGrio last week. "I don't accept and I'm not OK with a lot of the stuff that has gone on, but he's still a human being and a child of God."

The 35-year-old actress gearing up to star in the Lifetime film "Love by the 10th Date," has previously gone on record to speak out against Trump's public behavior. However, when she appeared on the D.L. Hughley radio show, Good made it clear that she wouldn't even help him reach the black community if he offered her $2 million.

"I wouldn't take nothing from him, sorry," she said on the radio show last year.

Still, Good admitted that when she met Trump in person, she had pleasant experiences with him.

"I met Donald Trump and he was lovely when I met him but everything that I'm seeing, looking up and googling, I'm just not for it. I wouldn't help him," Good said. "He was very sweet. He did say I was very pretty."

While Good went on to call Trump "very nice," she did say she was turned off by "all of the other stuff."

After her Lifetime movie, Good is focusing on her Foxy Brown reboot series that she will star in and produce with her husband, DeVon Franklin. The actress said she hopes that people can look to the show when feeling discouraged about not having their voices heard politically.

"I'm excited because [Foxy Brown] was an advocate for the people. In a climate like this right now where so many of us feel like we're getting the short end of the stick, we feel like there's nobody to defend what we really want," Good told The Grio. "I wanted to make a creative contribution. I can do PSAs or speak out... but I need to DO something."

For Good, it is important to use her God-given platform to reflect a positive message to people.

"Creatively this is my gift, and the platform that God's given me, so thought I'd like to have a vigilante for the people," she said. "Something people can watch and get that wishful fulfillment."

The series that will be featured on Hulu is a passion project for Good who insisted that her involvement in the show is an answered prayer.

"When I say God answers prayers .. #FaithWithoutWorksIsDead #FoxyBrown," the actress wrote on Instagram last year.