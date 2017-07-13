Measles Outbreak 2017 News Update: 35 Deaths Recorded in Europe in Past 12 Months, WHO Reports

Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon Shadows of journalists are reflected on a wall next to WHO's logo at a news conference in Beijing, China, March 29, 2016.

A recent report from the World Health Organization revealed that 35 measles-related deaths were recorded in Europe in the past year. The fatalities were mostly children, the most recent of which was a 6-year-old boy in Italy.

WHO considered the deaths an "unacceptable tragedy," especially since a vaccine for measles is commercially available in all countries around the world and parents only need to avail of it to protect their children from the deadly disease.

Talking about the measles outbreak in a statement, Europe's WHO regional director Dr. Zsuzsanna Jakab said: "We are very concerned that although a safe, effective and affordable vaccine is available, measles remains a leading cause of death among children worldwide, and unfortunately Europe is not spared."

Jakab also asked endemic countries to make every effort possible to keep measles from spreading within their borders. She likewise urged "all countries that have already achieved this to keep up their guard and sustain high immunization coverage," according to BBC News.

Based on WHO's report, more than 3,300 cases of measles have been recorded in Italy alone since June 2016. Of these cases, two have already died, with the most recent fatality being a 6-year-old boy.

Aside from Italy, many other countries are also suffering from measles outbreaks, including Romania, Germany and Portugal where more than 30 patients have already succumbed to the disease.

Because of the alarming statistics, WHO is now working together with European health authorities in trying to keep the outbreaks in check and retaining high vaccination coverage for most of the population in the countries concerned.

The assessment of the Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination found that the endemic transmission has been stopped in 37 countries, but several people still acquired the highly contagious virus either because of their choice not to vaccinate, underlying health conditions or lack of access to the vaccine.

Among the common symptoms of measles are a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, sore throat and rashes.