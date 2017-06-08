Medical Marijuana States 2017 Map: Know Where Weed Use Is Legal

The number of places in the United States where the use of medical marijuana has been legalized has grown exponentially through the years. In 2017, there are already 29 states that have passed laws where Cannabidiol may be used for medical purposes.

REUTERS/Rick WilkingA marijuana plant ready for trimming

According to a report by Business Insider, the industry is set to record a whopping $20.2 billion in sales by 2021. Already, moves to legalize nonmedical marijuana have started. One in five Americans now reportedly live in a state where they do not need a doctor's recommendation to smoke weed.

In 1996, California took its first step to legalize the use of the plant for medical purposes. It was the first state to do so. By 2016, the state had passed a law that even without a prescription, people were allowed to use and carry up to an ounce of marijuana. By 2018, California is looking to issue licenses to dispensaries so people can legally buy nonmedical weed.

Other states are not so lenient, though. Those who are thinking of using the plant need to consult the possession limit allowed in each place. This complete list specifies the year when medical marijuana was legalized, the state law that allowed its usage, and the exact number of ounces of usable weed that one is permitted to partake. For instance, Maine made headlines last year when the 2016 Election officially allowed its citizens to use 2.5 ounces of marijuana. By 2018, the state is also planning to allow retail stores to sell weed.

Meanwhile, recent news indicated that the Cleveland city council has revoked the moratorium on growing medical marijuana. While the board is now allowing the cultivation of the plant, processing it into medical products and selling it in dispensaries are still banned. The change in the decision is said to be due to the growing concern of losing tax revenue as Ohio becomes more open to marijuana farming. The state legalized its use for medical purposes in 2016.