Meet Kate Bock, Kevin Love's Girlfriend

Kevin Love is not a family man yet like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, but he does have a smoking hot girlfriend who has appeared in several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.

(Photo: Reuters/David McNew)Kate Bock arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Jan. 14, 2014.

Love has been dating Canadian fashion model Kate Bock since 2016 and she even took part in the Cleveland Cavaliers' championship parade last year. Bock also went to the White House with Love and the rest of the Cavaliers to meet President Barack Obama last November.

She has been a big part of Love's life since they became a couple and there are a lot of photos of them enjoying their time together.

But Bock wasn't exactly a sports fan before she met Love. Back in 2013, she admitted to Sports Illustrated that the first basketball game she ever attended was the Knicks game in which she was given the publication's Swimsuit Rookie of the Year award. She also went to her first football game in 2016 with Love.

So how do they make their relationship work since they are both busy with their careers?

"I'm back and forth to Cleveland all of the time and luckily it's not that far," Bock said in an interview with Hollywood Life last month while she was attending the 150th Anniversary of Harper's Bazaar in New York City.

"I never feel like it's too long distance. We're both traveling all of the time, so we just kind of find each other every time we can. A lot of FaceTime!" she added.

Bock is based in New York while Love is obviously playing with the Cavaliers in Cleveland, so the two will have to find time for each other.

Right now, Love and the Cavaliers are busy preparing themselves for game two of the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals. And Bock is there to support her man every step of the way.