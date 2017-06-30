'Meet the Markles' News: Meghan Markle's Life, Relationship with Prince Harry About to Get Exposed in Public

Meghan Markle plans to keep her life and relationship with Prince Harry as private as possible, but it may not be the case soon after Channel 4 announced that a documentary about her life will be aired soon.

USA NetworkPrince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle in USA Network's legal drama series "Suits"

Elle UK reported that a representative from the network confirmed that the production company Renegade Pictures is making a one-hour documentary that will be known as "Meet the Markles." It aims to uncover the story of the "Suits" star's life as a young child in Los Angeles until the present day.

The report also mentioned that the show will feature a genealogical research to look further into her family's ancestry. But perhaps the most-awaited part of the documentary will be the story about how the actress first met the British royalty and how their romance blossomed.

According to reports, the show will also include several no-holds-barred interviews with the 35-year-old actress' family and friends. A source reportedly told the publication that the show is being produced because the public has a huge interest in her private life.

"Channel 4 are going to go deeper into her past than anyone before," sources stated. "They want to discover new things about her family. It could be dramatic."

However, Markle is reportedly not a part of the show and she will not make an appearance to confirm whatever her relatives and friends will tell in the interview.

Markle and Prince Harry have been maintaining a very private relationship since 2016. But the two are constantly spotted together in the Prince's home in London.

The Prince recently visited Markle on the set of "Suits" in Toronto, Canada before heading to Malawi for an official trip. Then the actress flew to London to welcome Prince Harry home in Kensington Palace after the end of his official trip.