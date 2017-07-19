'Meet the Putmans' on TLC News: Why Did the Putmans Decide to Live Together Under One Roof?

Facebook / thePutmanFamily The Putmans will become the newest family that will be featured on TLC.

A new family will be introduced in the newest reality series called "Meet the Putmans" on TLC.

According to the network's description regarding the family that will soon grace the small screen, the Putmans will feature "Three Generations, 10 adults, 15 kids; 25 people. ALL living under one roof, sharing everything."

Reports claim that the Putmans will be composed of Bill and his wife Barb, who have been married for 35 years. They have four children together, 33-year-old Billy, 30-year-old Brandon, 28-year-old Blake, and 26-year-old Blair. Bill and Barb's kids all have families of their own, and all the 25 members of the family live in their 6,250 square feet home.

But in the upcoming series, viewers of TLC will be introduced to the Putman's 26th family member since Blair just gave birth to her new child.

The family patriarch shared in an interview how they all ended up living together even if all of their kids are all professionals. According to the head of the family, his three sons and daughter became so busy with their jobs that left them no time to buy their own houses. This prompted them to decide to live together.

"What you get to see is how you can do it, if you decide you want to do it with your family someday, and you get to see probably one of the funniest shows on TV that's real. This is not scripted, we're doing this like in real time, real life," Putman said in the interview.

He also admitted that living in a home that only has two bathrooms can be extremely challenging. "It's like loving chaos. It's like Christmas every morning, and Thanksgiving every evening."

However, the family is reportedly building a brand-new home on their farm near Caro. This time, their home will be 34,000 square feet big, which is very much larger compared to their current home.

TLC will air the premiere episode of "Meet the Putmans" on Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. EDT.