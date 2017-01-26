'Meg' Release Date, News: How Scary Is This Shark Film Going to Be?

The ocean is something that remains unexplored thoroughly and in a manner of speaking is somewhat alien to humans, so the exploration of the deep is usually depicted in a frightening manner. That horror is brought to new territory with Warner Bros. Pictures, "Meg."

The story of the film revolves around an enigma deep in the bottom of the sea that made Naval Captain Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) the subject of ridicule, causing him his career, marriage and honor in the process. He claimed his vessel was attacked by a 70-foot sea behemoth, but without sufficient proof he was discharged. But when a submersible lies trapped in the depths of the ocean, he gets the call, and immediately he remembers what could possibly be the Carcharodon Megalodon, a giant shark.

Given that this movie is a story about sharks, the worry is if it could pull off the scare with the concept. "Jaws" arguably did the trick with the shock factor coupled with magnificent musical score, but movies like "Sharknado" made fun of it. So the question remains, how scary will "Meg" be?

In an interview with iHorror, author Steve Alten shared that even if he hasn't seen any footage of the production, he can confidently say that it will be very frightful.

"First and foremost, this is not just a shark, it's a Megalodon, the most fearsome predator in the history of the planet ... which just happens to be a prehistoric version of a 70-foot Great White," Alten explains. "Add to that the best special effects houses in the business, a $150 million budget, great script, an international cast of top stars ... led by the perfect guy to play Jonas Taylor, Jason Statham."

Despite not having any trailers to observe or more pieces of information, the word coming from the author of the novel seems convincing enough. And like he mentioned, it will depend on how such a gargantuan spectacle will be portrayed on the big screen.

"Meg" arrives in cinemas on March 2, 2018.