'Mega Man Legacy Collection 2' Now Available, Cheat Codes Revealed

(Photo: Facebook/megaman) Featured is a promotional image for "Mega Man Legacy Collection 2."

Capcom's iconic Blue Bomber is back for more adventures in "Mega Man Legacy Collection 2."

Capcom has recently released its sequel to "Mega Man Legacy Collection," introducing games 7, 8, 9 and 10 for players to enjoy. The base games fans already know are already available, along with some extra content including a built-in music player, a time-trial mode and artwork.

Players who want to explore every game right away will definitely enjoy another treat from Capcom: old-school cheat codes. As announced on the official Mega Man Twitter account, the cheat codes can be used to unlock more game modes for Mega Man 9 and 10 (both initially launched as downloadable content or DLC).

"Want to unlock the extra content for Mega Man 9 and 10 without finishing the games first? Try this old-school cheat code!" reads the post.

For the uninitiated, Mega Man 7 and 8 originally came out on the Super Nintendo and PlayStation 1 (PS1) in the 90s. Fans had to wait longer for 9 and 10, which hit the shelves over a decade later on game consoles as retro-style titles.

It is not that easy to beat the game, so Capcom added a new feature for this collection that allows players to reduce the damage they will get during fights. It is a good feature for newcomers who just want to comfortably breeze through the games. It's also worth noting that 9 and 10 are easier than the two previous ones.

Meanwhile, some fans are confused with one concept art from Mega Man 8 that does not appear like the rest of the artworks from the game. The image depicts Mega Man in a grey and gold armor with what seems to be a stone wall in front of his helmet. The stone wall design also appears on Mega Man's right arm, which replaces his buster weapon.

"Mega Man Legacy Collection 2" can be purchased on Steam for £11.99 ($19.99). The new installment follows the 2015 release of "Mega Man Legacy Collection," which came with the original six games from "Mega Man."