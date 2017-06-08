'Mega Man Legacy Collection 2' Release Date News: Game Title Launches This August

Two years after the release of "Mega Man Legacy Collection," the upcoming arrival of the follow-up bundle, "Mega Man Legacy Collection 2," has been officially announced by Capcom.

(Photo: Capcom U.S.A.)A promotional photo of "Mega Man Legacy Collection 2."

In an announcement post on the company's official website, Capcom confirmed the rumors of the planned launch of "Mega Man Legacy Collection 2," and also revealed its scheduled release date, price and the platforms the game title will be available on.

"Mega Man Legacy Collection 2" is set to launch late this summer, hitting retail as well as digital shelves on Aug. 8. The game title is priced at $19.99 and will be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

To promote the game's upcoming arrival, an announcement trailer has also been released. The video shows that the game title will be bringing together four "Mega Man" favorites such as "Mega Man 7," "Mega Man 8," "Mega Man 9" and "Mega Man 10."

According to GameRant, "Mega Man 7" features 16-bit visuals and introduces an in-game store. The game also includes Mega Man's flying ally Beat Whistle and a new rival named Bass, a mysterious robot. Bass is accompanied by his robotic wolf companion, Treble.

The eighth installment to the "Mega Man" series is designed to sport 32-bit visuals and has introduced voice acting for the very first time to the franchise. Gamers will have to fill in the role of a space robot named Duo as the character embarks on an intergalactic journey. His mission is find a power source known as the Evil Energy, and to prevent Dr. Wily from fulfilling his plans.

"Mega Man 9" goes back to the basics with its 8-bit graphics and classic gameplay, with gamers seeking to avenge Dr. Light and his unjust imprisonment. The final game on the collection, "Mega Man 10," also features 8-bit graphics, and the upcoming edition of the game comes with unique stages originally launched as DLC.

The sequel collection also comes with several bonus challenges as well as title-exclusive content.

