MegaFest Bringing Gospel Music Artists Together to Inspire Others

Bishop T.D. Jakes' MegaFest festival is known for welcoming some of the biggest names in and around the Christian music community to perform, speak on panels, and premiere new music and this year is no exception.

(Photo: The Christian Post/Scott Liu)Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks with The Christian Post in New York City on May 19, 2015.

At the third biennial MegaFest taking place in and around Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, gospel musicians are coming together this week to inspire others. Singers JJ Hairston, Jesse Campbell and Fred Hammond are taking part in the popular Manpower conference while The Clark Sisters and Tye Tribbett are joining the Woman Thou Art Loosed event. Singer and music mogul J. Moss is on hand for the International Faith & Family Film Festival while singer MAJOR is performing at the "A Time to Laugh" comedy show.

Aside from musical performances by well-known names in the industry, MegaFest gives up and coming artists an opportunity to showcase their voices. At the Mega Indie Project event that takes place at the Dallas Convention Center, Dr. Brenda Jefferson is debuting her song "Miracle," featuring Men of Standard's Lowell Pye, on Friday.

Jefferson explained why debuting her new music at the event is an exciting opportunity.

"MegaFest has a long history of combining faith, family, and entertainment for years," she said in a statement obtained by The Christian Post. "We are truly excited to have an opportunity to tap into this legacy and provide the gospel through songs for families and individuals of all ages."

Aside from Jefferson, rising Christian artists Candy West, Keyondra Lockhart, Montel Dorsey & MUniversity, Sean C. Johnson, Animated Rebels, Jabari Johnson and Sharon Ann are also joining the event, which kicked off on Thursday and ends Saturday.

Bishop Jakes, senior pastor at the Potter's House megachurch in Dallas, spoke about how unique his festival as it combines music, art, film and inspiration.

"MegaFest is uniquely spectacular," Bishop Jakes said in a statement. "It fills so many needs in people's lives today — whether getting over your past or claiming your future ahead. It's healing, it's inspiring, it's exciting, it's entertaining — it's an experience with something for everyone."

