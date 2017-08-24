Megan Fox Pregnancy News: Brian Austin Green Wants a Daughter After Having Four Boys

Brian Austin Green wants another baby with Megan Fox. But the actor is hoping for a daughter after raising three boys with his wife as well as a teenage son from a previous relationship.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have three boys under four-years-old and a teen son from his previous relationship.

Green told Hollywood Pipeline in a Facebook Live interview that he is hoping to try for a girl with his wife the next time around. He has some worries about having another child, though.

"I'll [probably] have another boy, and I don't know if I'm ready for five," Green said. "That's a lot."

Green and Fox's kids are still below the school age — Noah Shannon, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 3, and Journey River, 1. The parents don't regularly post photos of their boys online but once in a while, their faces appear on their parents' Instagram accounts.

Green's 15-year-old son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, also occasionally gets a mention on his father's social media profiles. Kassius spends equal time in both his parents' house.

Photos of the Green kids often leave the public swooning over how cute they are. Fox credited her husband for her children's good looks in another post on Instagram.

"Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs," the "Transformers" star wrote and added the hashtags #mcm #colonymission.

The couple's relationship hasn't been a perfect one despite raising adorable-looking boys together. In 2015, Fox wanted to divorce Green after five years of marriage and 11 years of being together.

Sources said that the couple's priorities differed and it became a constant issue and argument in the marriage. Allegedly, Fox wanted to go back to work full-time while she was still young and sought-after but Green expected differently.

"She was overwhelmed with the children and her husband's expectations, which got in the way of work responsibilities," the source said.

But the couple seemed to have worked out their problems after Fox got pregnant with Journey. The couple claimed the pregnancy was unplanned. A rep confirmed with E! News that their divorce had been called off.