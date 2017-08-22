Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Engagement: Did Harry Use Princess Margaret's Ring to Propose?

News about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement has been rife after the couple celebrated the actress' birthday with a romantic trip to Africa.

Reuters/Jason Reed The 32-year-old Prince Harry during his trip to Sydney, Australia to promote the 2018 Invictus Games. This was taken before he reportedly visited his girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of her hit show "Suits" in Toronto, Canada.

A source told Hollywood Life that Prince Harry gifted the "Suits" actress with a ruby ring, an heirloom he received from Princess Margaret. The gift is said to be a symbol of Queen Elizabeth's approval of Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan.

The source said that Queen Elizabeth sees a lot of similarities between Margaret and Harry, who were both "spares to the heir who carved out their own niches as the fun-loving, cheeky royals."

Africa is the best setting for a romantic wedding proposal as it's a place that Harry holds close to his heart. He considers Africa as his second home. Interestingly, it's also the place where Prince William popped the question to Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating for a year, and sources claim that the royal has been collecting Meghan from the airport every time she comes to visit London.

According to the Daily Mail, insiders at the London Heathrow revealed that Prince Harry has arranged for Meghan Markle to bypass the usual security checks in order for her to go from the plane and straight to his car, avoiding photographers.

The insiders detailed that Harry has a police escort on the tarmac as he waits inside his black Audi RS6. As for the Meghan, the necessary security checks are done in advance or while she's still onboard so that she no longer has to go through the process inside the airport.

Former head of royalty protection Chief Superintended Dai Davies said that it's common practice for royals to be collectedly directly from the tarmac. Davies, however, said that the Royal Family's movements through the airport are "strictly confidential and fully compliant with regulatory requirements."