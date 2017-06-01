Meghan Markle and Prince Harry News: Actress Rumored to Have Cold Feet About Engagement?

Actress Meghan Markle is rumored to be close to announcing her engagement to British royalty boyfriend Prince Harry but has supposedly changed her mind at the last minute, a news outlet said.

REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/PoolPrince Harry is rumored to be marrying girlfriend Meghan Markle.

According to RadarOnline, Markle is about to reveal the good news but has been unable to do because she is getting cold feet. The "Suits" actress was allegedly also considering Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels' offer to star in a number of leading lady roles that will surely make her an "A-list superstar."

Markle is said to be torn between being Prince Harry's wife and her lifelong dream as an actress. Once she admits that she and her boyfriend are getting hitched soon, the 35-year-old knows she cannot continue doing what she loves best.

A source reportedly told the news outlet: "Meghan knows there's no going back once the engagement's announced so to have these incredible scripts land on her plate has really upset the apple cart. She's worked for all her life trying to succeed as an actress and getting these plum roles offered to her has unsettled things."

However, Gossip Cop has debunked this piece of news and called it fake. The site, which looks for celebrity rumors and speculations and analyzes if they are true or not, pointed out several instances in the said report where there were inconsistencies. It added: "At the very least, the outlet's 'reporting' is inconsistent and, in several cases, flat-out wrong. It's also telling that none of the trade publications have reported about Perry and Daniels pursuing Markle for leading roles."

Meanwhile, The Daily Star reported that the power couple are looking for a house in the Norfolk area near the country home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Anmer Hall. Prince Harry and Markle are reportedly searching for a place with enough space for a polo field. According to the news outlet's source, the Brit royal wants a house big enough for raising a family. He allegedly made it clear to his agents that he wants them to find just the right place and nothing "too big or ostentatious."

Twyford Hall in Dereham is said to be on top of Prince Harry's list. Markle, on the hand, is said to prefer Guist Hall, a quaint Georgian manor house with an opulent garden.

Recently, the lovebirds attended the reception of Pippa Middleton's wedding to British former professional racing driver, James Matthews. Prince Harry and Markle officially announced their relationship in November last year.