Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Love Story to Be Featured in Actress's Upcoming Biopic

Ever since "Suits" actress Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry, the public has taken great interest in Markle's life story. A representative from the U.K.'s Channel 4 told Elle U.K. that there will be an upcoming documentary show about the actress. The documentary will be produced by Renegade Pictures.

USA Network "Suits" star Meghan Markle will have her own biopic, to be shown in the U.K.

The hour-long documentary show will be called "Meet the Markles" and it will tell the story of the actress's childhood in Los Angeles, her parents, her ancestry, and the beginning of her love story with Prince Harry. Markle's active role as a spokeswoman for various charities will also be featured.

"Channel 4 is going to go deeper into her past than anyone before. They want to discover new things about her family. It could be dramatic," says a source. Prince Harry and Markle have been together for nearly a year now. Given how serious their relationship is, the show will also consider her possible future role in the royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, Markle hasn't been in U.K. since May, when she attended the wedding reception of Pippa Middleton. The actress has been busy filming "Suits" season 7 in Toronto, Canada.

Recently, Prince Harry gifted Markle a gold ring, expressing his commitment to the actress. However, it wasn't the engagement ring that the public has been buzzing about. The ring wasn't designed to fit her ring finger; instead it was designed to be worn on her thumb.

Furthermore, the Prince also gave the actress a £5,000 worth Cartier Love bracelet, which is designed to be locked with a screwdriver. The love bracelet was also seen as a sign of commitment between the couple.

There is still no announcement yet as to the exact release date of the Meghan Markle biopic. A source told The Sun that the documentary is expected to premiere this year.