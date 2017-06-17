Meghan Markle Asked If She Is Willing to Marry Prince Harry at Suits' ATX 2017 Panel

"Suits" star Meghan Markle maintains her silence regarding the rumored proposal of her boyfriend Prince Harry despite the constant questions thrown her way.

Facebook/SUITSonUSAWill Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry?

During the show's panel appearance at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday, the 35-year-old actress and her co-stars did a script-reading using the lines from the show's pilot episode. But after she managed to avoid the questions from the press, a fan was able to ask her if she would like to marry the 32-year-old British royalty someday.

However, the actress was only able to muster an awkward smile at the fan as her response to the very personal question.

Talks about the possible engagement between Prince Harry and Markle sparked after the pair was spotted during the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in May. But the two have not been seen in public ever since.

While Markle maintains her privacy regarding her relationship with the British royalty, her co-star Patrick J. Adams revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he is extremely happy for the status of her love life.

"Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She's super excited," Adams stated while explaining that he and the other Suits stars do not normally talk about their private lives. "I'm super happy for her and she's been such a pro in this season and it's going so well."

He also revealed that the Prince has yet to visit her on the set of their show, but he added that he is not actually expecting it to happen. However, Adams also mentioned that he would love to see Prince Harry make a cameo on their show.

Markle and Adams will return on "Suits" season 7 on Wednesday, July 12, on the USA Network.