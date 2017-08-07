Meghan Markle Celebrates 36th Birthday With Prince Harry in Africa

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 36th birthday with a romantic getaway with Prince Harry.

USA Network Meghan Markle in a promotional image for USA Network's "Suits."

Harry and Markle traveled to Africa for the "Suits" actress' special day, according to reports. Many pointed out that the prince might finally propose to his celebrity girlfriend during their safari getaway. After all, Harry's brother Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton while they were staying in a Kenyan wildlife refuge in 2010.

The pair landed in Africa on Aug. 4, the exact date of Markle's birthday. They were spotted wearing matching gray baseball caps and sunglasses as they walked on the tarmac. Markle also appeared to be holding a present, a framed photo hidden under bubble wrap. Both were reportedly smiling the whole time as they exited the plane.

Harry frequently visits Africa, with the country of Botswana being particularly special for him. He mentioned earlier this year that he went there with his family after his mother's death.

"I first came in 1997, straight after my mum died," he revealed (via ABC News). "My dad told my brother and me we were going to Africa to get away from it all."

In addition, Harry stated that Botswana is a place where he feels more like himself than anywhere else because he feels "complete relaxation and normality" in the country.

Ahead of her romantic vacation with Harry, Markle opened up about the racist abuse she experienced when she was younger. The Los Angeles native spoke with Pride magazine earlier this month and she revealed how her African-American mother Doria had often been on the receiving end of racist jokes.

"I don't care if I'm fair-skinned and I don't care what it is, that's who I am and that's my family," she shared (via Express). "My hope is for the world to get to a place where it's color blind."