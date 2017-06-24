Meghan Markle Net Worth: Is Prince Harry's Future Bride Richer Than the Royal?

How much is Meghan Markle worth? Is Prince Harry's girlfriend richer than the royal? Curiosity about the actress's net worth sparked following reports that she could soon be making plans for her wedding with the prince and will officially be part of the royal household.

YouTube/life for life Meghan Markle's net worth has been brought up because of her deepening relationship with Prince Harry.

Before the media made Markle their favorite subject because of her relationship with Prince Harry, however, the actress was already earning well from her work on "Suits," which will soon begin its seventh season. Celebrity Net Worth puts her value at $5 million and also accounted her various work on films like "Horrible Bosses" and "Remember Me" and guest stints on two "CSI" spinoffs and "Castle."

The 35-year-old actress also went to private schools as a child and had minor acting jobs as a student. Before landing her big break on "Suits," Markle told Good Housekeeping that she worked as a calligrapher for events and weddings.

She also ran a lifestyle blog for three years before deciding to shut it down in April to keep a low profile. Her net worth, however, is only a fraction of Prince Harry's whose fortune is reportedly close to $40 million, as per The Richest.

Rumors say Markle and Prince Harry are taking the next big step to their romance, which supposedly blossomed in the fall of 2016. But a source recently told Newsweek that the two are not in a hurry to get married.

"They have not known each other that long," the friend who is close to the prince said. "They need to find out if they can have an ordinary relationship within a very unusual setting. I don't think anything will happen until the end of the year."

Markle, however, has already been introduced to the prince's family. Not everyone among the royals welcome Markle with open arms though. Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Prince Harry's cousins, are reportedly wary of her.