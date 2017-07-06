Meghan Markle Reality Show: 'Meet the Markles' to Feature Her Childhood, Interviews with Friends and Colleagues

No doubt, actress Meghan Markle is a favorite topic among royal watchers because of her blossoming relationship with Prince Harry. As such, Channel 4 on British TV is interested in doing a short program about her life.

YouTube/POPSUGAR Entertainment Meghan Markle's past will be explored in "Meet the Markles" on Channel 4 in the U.K.

Called "Meet the Markles," the reality show is not what viewers might expect because it's more of a docuseries. It will feature the actress's childhood and some interviews with friends and colleagues.

The Channel 4 exclusive will be a one-hour show, which promises to "go deeper into her past than anyone before," according to a source. "Meet the Markles" has no confirmed air date for now but speculations are that it will likely be shown later this year.

It's unclear if the actress has agreed to have her life dug up for entertainment. When things with Prince Harry became more serious, Markle decided to close down her lifestyle blog and avoided questions about her personal life in the press. During a recent ATX panel for her show "Suits," Markle only answered with a smile when someone asked her about Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, as "Meet the Markles" heads to production, "Suits" will actually be dropped on British TV. TV channel Dave will no longer carry the series. "We can confirm Dave will not be renewing its licensing deal," the press release stated.

Markle grew up in Los Angeles in a mixed-race family. Her father is the famed lighting director, Thomas Markle, who influenced the actress's love for the set early on. She used to watch his dad work on "Married...with Children." Markle's mom is Doria Radlan, who has African-American roots.

The actress's parents sent her to private schools around Los Angeles when she was younger. She moved to Chicago for college and earned her degree at Northwestern University in 2003. Before landing the role of Rachel Zane on the popular series "Suits," Markle was on the daytime show "General Hospital."

Markle was married to Trevor Engelson but they divorced in 2011. She also had a serious relationship with Canadian chef Cory Vitiello before meeting Prince Harry.