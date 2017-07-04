Meghan Markle Visits Boyfriend Prince Harry at His London Home

Reuters/Jason Reed Image shows 32-year-old Prince Harry during his trip to Sydney, Australia to promote the 2018 Invictus Games. This was taken before he reportedly visited his girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of her hit show "Suits" in Toronto, Canada.

Despite his royal status, Prince Harry opted to stay home with his girlfriend Meghan Markle during their last meet-up.

Instead of having a romantic day out, Harry and Markle decided to chill at his home — away from all the flashing paparazzi cameras. Since their relationship was confirmed in November, the pair have been spotted together in different places over the world. They have also been seen in London and Toronto.

Speaking with E! News, a source confirmed that Markle jetted off to Harry's London home this week. The insider revealed that the two had fun spending time at the prince's apartment.

"They've just been chilling at home," the source claimed, adding, "There's always someone watching or trying to get pics when they go out that they're pretty happy just staying in and doing nothing. They like to cook, watch movies and that kind of thing."

The insider did not give away further specifics about the pair's recent date. However, Markle and Harry reportedly watched the Disney animated film "Moana" during the actress' previous visit to Kensington Palace.

Meanwhile, reports note that Markle will be a subject for an upcoming reality TV show. She has been getting more attention from the public lately because of her relationship with the prince, and the new program will revolve around her. While she will not appear on the series, it will feature candid interviews of the "Suits" star's relatives and friends.

"Channel 4 are going to go deeper into her past than anyone before," an unnamed source told News.com.au. "They want to discover new things about her family. It could be dramatic."

Further details about the Markle-centered program, including its possible release date, have yet to be announced.