Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara Profess Love for Each Other as They Celebrate 1st Anniversary

Instagram/meghan_trainor The pair celebrated their first anniversary on July 3, 2017.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have just celebrated their first anniversary together.

It seems like the "All About That Bass" singer and the "Spy Kids" actor are truly head over heels for each other as they celebrate their first anniversary as a couple. Trainor and Sabara both took to Instagram to express their love for each other as they reach another milestone in their relationship.

In her own sweet way, Trainor posted a compilation video on Instagram featuring clips of the singer with her boyfriend during the past year of their relationship. Trainor coupled the video with her very own song "Hopeless Romantic" playing in the background. She also captioned the Instagram post with a touching message dedicated to Sabara. She also revealed that it was her brother who made the video for the couple.

"An entire year with the love of my life. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you @darylsabara for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year. Thank you for making me a better songwriter. I love you with all of my heart and shout out to the dopest brother who made me ball my eyes out when he made this video for us @ryan.trainor." Trainor said in the Instagram post.

Sabara also posted a video of Trainor taken before the start of her tour, captioning it with the words "I Love Her" while also dedicating a heartfelt message to the singer.

"Took this video at the beginning of your tour. From the moment I met you I was mesmerized by everything you said and everything you do. You are the greatest person I know, and I'm so lucky to call you my best friend. I will love you forever and for always. You are my whole world. Thank you for the most amazing year. Happy Anniversary @meghan_trainor."

Trainor earlier confessed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she has become more confident with her body when she started dating Sabara. According to her, her boyfriend continuously declares his love for her body, thus giving her more confidence.