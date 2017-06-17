Megyn Kelly-Alex Jones Interview Latest News (Video): Controversial Interview to Be Aired Despite Withdrawal Petition

The controversy surrounding anchor Megyn Kelly, NBC, and "InfoWars" founder Alex Jones was sparked when a promotional video of her new prime-time program was released. In it she was seen asking Jones about his theories about the 9/11 attack and the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

REUTERS/Kevin LamarqueThe image features news anchor Megyn Kelly.

While the radio host and conspiracy theorist said that he believes the Sept. 11 tragedy was a terrorist attack, he also said, or appeared to have said, that the school shooting was an "inside job."

Although the interview has not yet aired, and all that was shown was a promotional clip, it has already caused a backlash and led gun violence prevention organization Sandy Hook Promise to withdraw Kelly from their annual gala. She was supposed to host a fundraiser for charity led by parents of Sandy Hook victims next week.

"Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host," co-founder Nicole Hockley said in a statement, as reported by Time. "It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview."

While Kelly was disappointed of how it all turned out, she reportedly condemned Jones's theory about the Sandy Hook shooting and insisted that she needed to "shine a light" on Jones, who is considered to be an influential figure, as part of her duty as a journalist.

Apparently, Jones did not like how he was portrayed in the interview, and in order to defend himself, Jones released the full recording of their conversation in a 30-minute YouTube video. While Kelly did promise the conspiracy theorist that the interview was not going to be "some 'gotcha' hit piece," she did not stand by her word, according to Jones. In fact, he even tweeted that the NBC news anchor "lied about the nature of this interview."

I'm releasing this info because @megynkelly lied about the nature of this interview. I want to set the record straight. #infowars #SandyHook — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 16, 2017

Luckily for him, he was able to record the entire conversation. Releasing it was to "set the record straight," according to his tweet.

With different sides to the story released, it has left the viewers conflicted about who is telling the truth and who is spreading fake news.

Jones also said in the video, "You alone will be the judge. You alone will be the jury of who is fake news."

Kelly has yet to confirm that authenticity of the leaked audio but has already received a backlash.

Despite countless petitions across social media platforms for NBC to withdraw the piece, the network reportedly is still going to air it this Sunday night.

In a statement sent to USA Today, the network in question said: "Despite Alex Jones's efforts to distract from and ultimately prevent the airing of our report, we remain committed to giving viewers context and insight into a controversial and polarizing figure, how he relates to the president of the United States and influences others, and to getting this serious story right."

However, it will not only be the network's ratings that will be affected by this controversy. According to a Reuters report, JPMorgan Chase has already temporarily pulled advertisements from the network, which could lead others to follow suit.

As per the report, in just a few weeks into NBC, as she just transferred from FOX News, Kelly has put the network, which generates billions annually in revenue, in a sticky situation. Airing the controversial segment could make them lose viewers, and in turn, sponsors as well.