Megyn Kelly News, Net Worth 2017: NBC Host Criticized for Interview with Infowars' Alex Jones

NBC host Megyn Kelly has come under fire after choosing to air an interview with Alex Jones, a far-right conspiracy theorist known for his Infowars website and radio show.

REUTERS/Carlo AllegriNBC host Megyn Kelly is reportedly worth million.

Kelly, who is estimated to have a net worth of $15 million, left Fox News earlier this year. The 46-year-old journalist hosted "The Kelly File" on Fox News from 2013 to 2017. Kelly then moved to rival network NBC. Earlier this month, she began hosting "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" on NBC News.

According to Forbes, Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox offered Kelly $20 million to stay at their network. However, Kelly ultimately chose to move to NBC News even though the network was not able to top or match Fox's offer. Despite this, the publication suggested that Kelly is on track to become the highest-paid female news anchor on television.

The first episode of "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" showed an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, her nightly news show is not even a month old and it has already caused a frenzy online. Kelly's interview with Jones, who is infamous for his controversial views, is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 18. So far, only one advertiser has pulled out their ads as a response.

According to The Wall Street Journal, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. has opted to remove its television and digital ads from "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." The company's chief marketing officer, Kristin Lemkau, took to Twitter to express disgust with the decision to air the interview. Jones has made controversial remarks about the Sandy Hook massacre and the 9/11 attacks, among others.

As an advertiser, I'm repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes. Why? https://t.co/luwyCwP7Ti — Kristin Lemkau (@KLemkau) June 12, 2017

However, Kelly also took to Twitter to defend the decision after a user expressed his disappoinment regarding the interview.

POTUS's been on & praises @RealAlexJones' show. He's giving Infowars a WH press credential. Many don't know him; our job is 2 shine a light. https://t.co/5e88BJyqnz — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 12, 2017

It remains to be seen if other advertisers will follow in J.P. Morgan Chase's footsteps. Apart from them, none have been vocal about it thus far.