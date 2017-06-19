Megyn Kelly's Interview With Alex Jones Gets Banned in Connecticut

Megyn Kelly's already controversial interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will not be airing on Connecticut television.

According to The Huffington Post, a spokeswoman for NBC Connecticut confirmed that the station has decided to skip broadcasting this week's episode of "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" following public pressure from the families of the children whose lives were lost during the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Jones, the host of radio show "Infowars," has previously suggested that the 2012 massacre of children in Newtown, Connecticut was a false flag operation, and that the grieving parents shown by the media are nothing more than the machinations of gun-control advocates.

The radio show host has since stressed that he no longer believes that the incident that claimed the lives of 26 people was a hoax.

NBC Connecticut WVIT general manager and president Susan Tully released an internal memo saying that the station broadcasting to the Hartford/New Haven area where Sandy Hook is located will not be showing Kelly's show on Sunday night. Instead, local coverage will air as usual while the interview is playing.

The memo reads:

"Whenever there is news regarding the Sandy Hook tragedy, we know that the pain resurfaces for our community, our viewers and for you, our colleagues at WVIT." "Over the last few days, we have listened intently to Sandy Hook parents, our viewers and importantly, to you. We have considered the deep emotions from the wounds of that day that have yet to heal." "Because those wounds are understandably still so raw, we have decided not to air this week's episode of 'Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly."

The station also revealed that the same interview will be available on Monday, June 26, at NBCNews.com for those who would want to watch its content.

NBC and Kelly drew flak from critics for providing Jones a platform to speak his views. In the aftermath of the negative feedback over the interview, Kelly has been asked to step down as the host of the upcoming gala of Sandy Hook Promise, an anti-gun violence organization founded by the parents of the tragedy's victims.

The controversial interview is scheduled to air on several NBC stations on Sunday, June 25, at 7 p.m. EST.