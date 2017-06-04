Megyn Kelly's Putin Interview: Questions and Answers, Details

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sat down for a one-on-one interview with Megyn Kelly in which he talked about — and ultimately denied — his alleged involvement in the United States presidential election hacking.

(Photo: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin)Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 9, 2016.

The full interview will air today at 7 p.m. ET, but a preview of the highly anticipated talk was released. Additionally, Kelly also got the chance to speak to Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, in which he also talked about the issue.

Putin was adamant in saying that he had nothing to do with it and suggested that the hackers in the United States may have simply shifted the blame to Russia, pointing out that "hackers can be anywhere."

"Can you imagine something like that? In the midst of a political battle. By some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia. Could you imagine something like that? I can," he pointed out, as quoted by Variety.

He also said that IP addresses can be invented and that even a child could do such. "Your underage daughter could do that. That is not proof," Putin replied, as per NBC News when Kelly mentioned his purported connection to the election interference.

Describing the investigation as "anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews," Putin insisted that they end these "idle prattle" and "harmful" accusations on Russia.

"We didn't do this. Stop this!" Putin told Kelly. "There is no specific evidence, no facts, just assumptions, allegations and conclusions based on those allegations nothing more," he went on to say.

Putin also questioned U.S. President Donald Trump's move to get North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies to increase military spending, which gave the impression that he was preparing to attack something or somebody.

Viewers can watch how it all goes down later tonight on the premiere episode of Kelly's new television program, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," on Fox News channel.