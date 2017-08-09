Meizu M6 Note Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals Device Is Getting a Flagship-Grade Processor

(Photo: Meizu) The Meizu Pro 7.

The Meizu M6 Note is shaping up to be quite a massive upgrade from its predecessor, the Meizu M5 Note, which was released back in December.

A new leak out of Weibo reveals that the next-generation M-series Note will house a MediaTek Helio P25 chipset for its processing needs, the same one used on Meizu's newly released flagship duo — the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus.

This is sure to translate into a drastic increase in power and performance over last year's version, which came with a Helio P10 system on chip (SoC) under the hood.

The same leak shows that the Meizu M6 Note will employ an octa-core central processing unit (CPU) and the Mali-T880 graphics processor for formidable hardware.

Other reported specifications and features of the device include 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with 32 GB of internal storage that is likely expandable with a microSD card. A beefier variant with double the storage space and an extra 1 GB of RAM is said to be offered as well.

Remaining untouched in the Meizu M6 Note include the 5.5-inch LCD display with full high-definition (HD) screen resolution and the 4,000 mAh battery.

There are rumors with regard to a rear dual camera setup gracing the device with the Sony IMX 258 as the main sensor. There is also word that one of the snappers will have 13 MP.

It will not be a surprise if the Meizu M6 Note ends up with two cameras on the back since it is becoming the standard in mobile, not only for top of the line offerings but also for midrange products.

The Meizu M6 Note will reportedly be priced at CNY1,599, which is about $240. It is expected to be made official on Sept. 6, which is definitely much earlier than the previous version.