Meizu M6 Note Specs, Release Date: Meizu Prepares for Launch With Massive Poster; Leaked Images Show Off Dual Camera and More

(Photo: Meizu) The Meizu M5 Note.

It looks like Meizu is doubling down in promoting the M6 Note, its next offering hailing from the midrange family, with its release drawing closer.

In fact, in preparation for its unveiling on Aug. 23, the company installed a massive poster on the side of its headquarters for the whole world to see.

A picture of the promotional poster, which was provided to Android Headlines, depicts the number 6 that was designed to also resemble what appears to be a vertical dual camera setup.

This seems to be the Meizu M6 Note's selling point. In fact, users can find that same vertical arrangement in recent leaked images of the handset.

In one image, the back cover was removed to reveal one camera on top of another one. It is rumored that both sensors will have 13 MP (one will be apparently be a Sony IMX 258) although there is no word yet on what type each one will be.

There is also a quad LED flash right above the rear cameras of the Meizu M6 Note, the same setup found on the Meizu E2 from early this year.

The second photo shows the front panel of the Meizu M6 Note, where the 5.5-inch IPS LCD full high-definition (HD) display and the fingerprint scanner can be found.

Other reports specs include a MediaTek P25 processor for a solid performance and 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage to back it up. Graphics will be handled by the Mali-T880 graphics processing unit (GPU).

The Meizu M6 Note is expected to sport a metal unibody with a 4,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. Android Nougat should be available out of the box but with Flyme 6 OS for that Meizu touch.

The Meizu M6 Note will reportedly be priced at 1,599 Yuan or $240 in China.