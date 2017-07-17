Meizu Pro 7 Release Date: Device Coming July 26 With Plus Version; Specs Detailed

(Photo: Twitter/Meizu) A teaser image for the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus.

After being the subject of a flurry of leaks and reports, the Meizu Pro 7 and the Pro 7 Plus will finally be made official next week.

Meizu has announced the smartphones will be unveiled on July 26. The invite shared on Twitter by the company's head of global marketing Ard Boudeling teases that the main attraction of the handsets will be the long-rumored secondary display on the back.

See you at July 26! pic.twitter.com/jcCHUsq31x — Ard Boudeling (@ArdCB) July 17, 2017

Apart from allowing the Meizu Pro 7 and the Pro 7 Plus to stand out, this feature will allow users to take selfies using the rear camera and even play games.

Meizu senior vice president Jeffery Yang, on the other hand, is teasing the imminent arrival of the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus on his Weibo, even sharing images taken with the devices.

Per previous reports, the flagship duo will add to the mobile imaging trend and come with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12 MP Sony IMX386 sensor and an IMX286 sensor also at 12 MP. On the front will apparently be a 16 MP selfie snapper.

The Meizu Pro 7 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio X30 chipset while the Plus variant was rumored to come with the Exynos 8895 processor.

However, a leakster claims that the Meizu Pro 7 Plus will not make use of the said chipset, citing a Samsung engineer for the information.

The Meizu Pro 7 is reportedly getting a 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) display with 6 GB and 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

The Plus version is going to boast a bigger 5.7-inch screen with Quad HD resolution and will allegedly come with three RAM variants at 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB.

The Meizu Pro 7 is said to come with a starting price of 2,799 Yuan, which is around $413 while Plus variant has an entry-level price tag of 3,299 Yuan or $486.