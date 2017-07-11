Meizu Pro 7 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Shows Off Secondary Display and More in New Leak, Set to Debut MediaTek's Helio X30?

(Photo: Meizu) The Meizu Pro 6.

The Meizu Pro 7 once again appears in a brand-new leaked live image, this time providing a better look of the highly anticipated flagship's standout design.

The photo provided by Slash Leaks shows that the Meizu Pro 7 will come with a black color variant in addition to the gold and red variants revealed in previous leaks.

It also treats users with a better view of its unique secondary display placed on the right hand side, just under its dual camera setup. The small screen is surrounded by black bezels.

The secondary display, which is said to be a fully functional color LCD, will be the star feature on the Meizu Pro 7 that will distinguish it from the rest of the flagships. It is expected to provide a quick way for users to check notifications among many other functions.

A few days ago, MediaTek hinted that the next-generation Meizu Pro handset will be powered by the Helio X30 processor, the next-generation chipset from the company.

The information comes from the company's official revenue report for June. it included references to Meizu and the Helio X30 chipset, which was revealed to be slated for release during the second half of the year.

The Meizu Pro 7 is expected to be the first device to be shipped with the MediaTek Helio X30 processor as well. There is no word at the moment with regard to the random-access memory (RAM) and storage.

Other rumored specs include a pair of 12 MP Sony sensors — one IMX386 and one IMX286. On the front will be a 16 MP selfie snapper. The 3.5 mm headphone jack is not going anywhere.

With regard to the pricing for the Meizu Pro 7, GSM Arena notes that it will start from CNY 2,799 or roughly $409. The Plus version is expected to be priced between CNY 3,299 to CNY 3,799, which translates to $482 and $555, respectively.

The Meizu Pro 7 appears to be already up for preorder in China even though it has not been made official yet.