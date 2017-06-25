Meizu Pro 7 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Shows Secondary Display

If the latest leaks are anything to go by, the Meizu Pro 7 will come with a feature that will make it stand out from the rest of the flagships.

(Photo: Meizu)The Meizu Pro 6.

An image showing a purported casing of the device has found its way online. It featured a cut-out for a dual camera setup and a secondary e-ink display just below it.

The secondary display on the Meizu Pro 7 will allow users to get incoming notifications while conserving the battery life of the device.

According to the leakster, Meizu will use a glass-like build instead of a metal-unibody in order to achieve this seeing that it is a complex manufacturing process.

With regard to the dual camera setup of the Meizu Pro 7, it is being said that it will consist of a couple of Sony sensors with 12 MP.

The device on the image is reportedly referred to as Prototype 8, which suggests that there are more out there, which means that this might not be the final form of the Meizu Pro 7.

As for the rest of the specifications and features, it is expected that the smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor.

However, there are rumors going around that the Meizu Pro 7 will instead be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which will be quite a departure seeing that Meizu always opted for Mediatek chipsets.

Whatever the processor that the device will be equipped with, it will reportedly with 4 GB and 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM). Other purported specs include 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) or Quad HD active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display.

With regard to the release date, the Meizu Pro 7 is expected to see the light of day as early as next month. Its predecessor was released May last year.