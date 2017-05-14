Meizu Pro 7 Specs, Release Date Rumors: Leak Reveals Device's Chipset, Dual Camera

Key specifications and features of the highly anticipated Meizu Pro 7 have been discovered, revealing what the flagship will have to offer.

(Photo: REUTERS/Stringer)A shop assistant waits for customers at a Meizu store as Meizu MX3 smartphones are seen on display in the foreground, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, June 16, 2014.

The information was found by GizChina.it tucked in a source code. It is revealed there that the handset will be powered by the 64-bit deca-core MediaTek Helio X30 processor.

This is different from what previous reports are suggesting. It was being said that the Meizu Pro 7 will have a Qualcomm chipset under the hood, but it looks like Meizu is going with a MediaTek processor for its next flagship.

Another revelation from the source codes is that the Meizu Pro 7 will sport a dual camera setup. There is mention of the two 12 MP shooters. One is the Sony IMX386 sensor while the other is the Sony IMX286. On the front of the smartphone is a 16MP front-facing camera from Samsung.

The leak also refers to a dual display for the Meizu Pro 7 although there is no specific information on what that is about. It was rumored that the device will sport a 5.2-inch screen with 3D Touch technology.

Android Headlines posits that the dual display might mean that the Meizu Pro 7 will feature a secondary display like the LG V20 or get an always-on display.

The flagship is also rumored to come with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM), which should bolster the performance of the device along with the purported MediaTek Helio X30 processor.

This version of the Meizu Pro 7 is expected to come with 128 GB of storage. A model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB is also said to be made available as well.

Meizu is also reportedly using its very own Flyme OS over either the Android 6.0 Marshmallow or the Android 7.0 Nougat.

There is no word on when the Meizu Pro 7 will be released. The company is yet to make the device official.